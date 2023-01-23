And just a few hours after we reported images of the HasLab Victory Saber prototype
, now another eBay listing
gives us our first look at the*Transformers HasLab Unicron prototype. This prototype is molded in several colors and clear plastic parts in the face. The images also show the stand and extra parts. A very rare piece for sure. If you are interested in getting it, it’s listed for not-so-economic $5,500 (Buy it now or make an offer). See the images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
.
