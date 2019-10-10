|
War For Cybertron: Earthrise Starscream And Grapple New Stock Images
Following our first look at Earthrise Starscream and Grapple packaging
, now we can share for your some new stock images of these new molds, via Autobase Aichi
. We have a close look at the upcoming Earthrise Voyager class toys. Starscream is coming in a cartoon-accurate “Earthmode” while Grapple looks as a greay modern update compared to their previous Generations incarnation. See all the images on this news post after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
