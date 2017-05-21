TFNation have announced their next guest
for TFNation 2017. Joining TFNation 2017 is fan favorite artist, Alex Milne! Alex has enjoyed a long association with Transformers comics, starting with his work for Dreamwave in the early 2000s, as well as doing work for Devils Due and Fun Publications. Alex is best known, however, for his work at IDW where he was the main artist for the fan favorite*More than Meets the Eye, providing the art for many of the series 57 issue run. He’ll be taking part in panels, and he will be available for commissions, which are always » Continue Reading.
