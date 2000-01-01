Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:36 PM
scorponok87
transformers g1 fortress maximus
FORTRESS MAXIMUS
original g1 (not reissue)
boxed with all original inserts
this is the holly grail to find in this condition
bone white, box is in great condition
has all weapons, acc.
also hard to find with unused decals , manual
Click image for larger version Name: 32512116_10155333280366078_4031480359584530432_n.jpg Views: 9 Size: 78.4 KB ID: 39797   Click image for larger version Name: 32710762_10155333281581078_3828683510084796416_n.jpg Views: 7 Size: 73.7 KB ID: 39798   Click image for larger version Name: 32562828_10155333287706078_6427079097133826048_n.jpg Views: 6 Size: 72.8 KB ID: 39799   Click image for larger version Name: 32637165_10155333288446078_8658693389161594880_n.jpg Views: 7 Size: 81.0 KB ID: 39800   Click image for larger version Name: 32559849_10155333308441078_748915182570307584_n.jpg Views: 8 Size: 84.1 KB ID: 39801  

Click image for larger version Name: 32472109_10155333308391078_3839836157173039104_n.jpg Views: 7 Size: 90.7 KB ID: 39802   Click image for larger version Name: 32652403_10155333308406078_4279237983300747264_n.jpg Views: 8 Size: 80.3 KB ID: 39803   Click image for larger version Name: 32629404_10155333308456078_5075894068123271168_n.jpg Views: 4 Size: 61.5 KB ID: 39804   Click image for larger version Name: 32605900_10155333308526078_3826699621741101056_n.jpg Views: 4 Size: 60.4 KB ID: 39805   Click image for larger version Name: 32506899_10155333308466078_1715137890498904064_n.jpg Views: 6 Size: 89.3 KB ID: 39806  

Last edited by scorponok87; Today at 09:58 PM.
Today, 09:38 PM
Scrapmaker
Re: transformers g1 fortress maximus
Damn that's fresh.
