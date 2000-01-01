Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
transformers g1 fortress maximus
Today, 09:36 PM
scorponok87
transformers g1 fortress maximus
FORTRESS MAXIMUS
original g1 (not reissue)
boxed with all original inserts
this is the holly grail to find in this condition
bone white, box is in great condition
has all weapons, acc.
also hard to find with unused decals , manual
Scrapmaker
Re: transformers g1 fortress maximus
Damn that's fresh.
