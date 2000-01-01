Due to my very small budget and space available for a Transformers collection, can you help me decide which of the two incarnations of Optimus Prime I should keep? This choice is for the final piece in my collection. I have both loose in hand and don't know what to do!
Option 1 (Powermaster Optimus Prime):
- Takara Tomy Legends LG-EX God Ginrai (Leader Super Ginrai and Leader Godbomber)
Option 2 (Assemble the lot for "Sonic Wing Dual Savage Claws Mode" Optimus Prime, with one cat left over):
- Cybertron Leader Optimus Prime
- Cybertron Ultra Wing Saber
- Cybertron Voyager Leobreaker
- Cybertron Voyager Nemesis Breaker
- Universe Voyager Leo Prime / Lio Convoy
Please let me know which one you'd pick in the poll above!
To help with the decision, the rest of my meagre collection is listed below:
- Thrilling 30 Titan Metroplex
- Combiner Wars Titan Devastator
- Power of the Primes Volcanicus (Dinobots) + Slash
- Power of the Primes Abominus (Terrorcons)
- Combiner Wars Leader Megatron + DX9 upgrade
- Titans Return Leader Sixshot
I essentially used some of the cash I got from selling my childhood G1 collection to buy these, as I dreamed about the posability of the modern figures as a child. It took a while to convince my wife to go along with this.