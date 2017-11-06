Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Imaginarium Art Devastator Statue New Update
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,201
Imaginarium Art Devastator Statue New Update


Imaginarium Art*has shared on their*Facebook*an new image of their upcoming*Devastator Statue. We had seen some images of the*Devastators complete torso and now we have an image of the lower part* showing legs and part of the display base of the statue, and now with the 2 images we have an idea of the full body. The Facebook post also has the message“Prepare to meet your doom! Nothing can withstand the might of Devastator!”. According to the information given by Imaginarium Art this statue will likely to be 26 inches tall which is about 66 cm and it is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Imaginarium Art Devastator Statue New Update appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus Heads
Transformers
Transformers Limited Edition Series Piranicon with extra parts
Transformers
Transformers PRIME 1st Edition Optimus Prime, Bumblebee & Arcee complete
Transformers
1984 Transformers Decepticon Starscream
Transformers
Transformers Prime AM-34 Jet Vehicon General
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Year Of The Snake Omega supreme + Maketoys Armageddon Kit
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:08 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.