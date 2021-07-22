Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,860

IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #33 iTunes Preview



Bumblebee is a lot of things-an ex-Ascenticon spy, a wanted fugitive, and currently working as a go-between for Swindle and Optimus Prime’s Autobots. Tune into the the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of August 4th’s Transformers issue #33 to discover more about the next “Lord of Misrule” installment, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! With Swindle and his crew’s help, Bumblebee’s got a chance to free the long-captive Elita-1 and finally finish his search for justice for Rubble’s murder by bringing down Barricade. But when working with criminals, even the best laid plans are destined for



The post







More... Bumblebee is a lot of things-an ex-Ascenticon spy, a wanted fugitive, and currently working as a go-between for Swindle and Optimus Prime’s Autobots. Tune into the the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of August 4th’s Transformers issue #33 to discover more about the next “Lord of Misrule” installment, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! With Swindle and his crew’s help, Bumblebee’s got a chance to free the long-captive Elita-1 and finally finish his search for justice for Rubble’s murder by bringing down Barricade. But when working with criminals, even the best laid plans are destined for » Continue Reading. The post IDW’s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #33 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca