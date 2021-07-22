|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #33 iTunes Preview
Bumblebee is a lot of things-an ex-Ascenticon spy, a wanted fugitive, and currently working as a go-between for Swindle and Optimus Prime’s Autobots. Tune into the the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of August 4th’s Transformers issue #33 to discover more about the next “Lord of Misrule” installment, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! With Swindle and his crew’s help, Bumblebee’s got a chance to free the long-captive Elita-1 and finally finish his search for justice for Rubble’s murder by bringing down Barricade. But when working with criminals, even the best laid plans are destined for » Continue Reading.
