MP-10DC Convoy Atmos Duck Camo Ver. Official Images
Via the official Atmos website
*we can share for your some new official images of the latest redeco of the immortal MP-10 Convoy/Optimus Prime mold:*MP-10DC Convoy Atmos Duck Camo Ver. This new repaint is inspired by the new Nike Air Max 90/2090 Duck Camo Atmos sneakers. In fact, this release is part of a collection of apparel and shoes that will be released together with these new Atmos sneakers. Convoy Duck Camo Ver. will be*on sale at selected Atmos stores in Japan and via online from March 26, 2020. Will this be the last MP-10 repaint in the market? Will » Continue Reading.
