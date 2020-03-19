Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
MP-10DC Convoy Atmos Duck Camo Ver. Official Images


Via the official Atmos website*we can share for your some new official images of the latest redeco of the immortal MP-10 Convoy/Optimus Prime mold:*MP-10DC Convoy Atmos Duck Camo Ver. This new repaint is inspired by the new Nike Air Max 90/2090 Duck Camo Atmos sneakers. In fact, this release is part of a collection of apparel and shoes that will be released together with these new Atmos sneakers. Convoy Duck Camo Ver. will be*on sale at selected Atmos stores in Japan and via online from March 26, 2020. Will this be the last MP-10 repaint in the market? Will &#187; Continue Reading.

The post MP-10DC Convoy Atmos Duck Camo Ver. Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



