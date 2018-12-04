Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,619

Bumblebee Movie: Eligible For Visual Effects Oscar Consideration



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences may soon be feeling the buzz, with the good news that the Bumblebee movie is among the field of*20 films eligible for additional consideration by the Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee. What’s next? Later this month, the committee will select a shortlist of 10 films that will advance to nominations voting. Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Read the full press release



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.