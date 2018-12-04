Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,619
Bumblebee Movie: Eligible For Visual Effects Oscar Consideration


The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences may soon be feeling the buzz, with the good news that the Bumblebee movie is among the field of*20 films eligible for additional consideration by the Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee. What’s next? Later this month, the committee will select a shortlist of 10 films that will advance to nominations voting. Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Read the full press release here and then share your thoughts on the 2005 boards!

The post Bumblebee Movie: Eligible For Visual Effects Oscar Consideration appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Today, 04:35 PM   #2
FreakNasty
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 112
Re: Bumblebee Movie: Eligible For Visual Effects Oscar Consideration
No way will it win.
The old fart Judges have no clue.

Transformers 2007 vs The Golden Compass...

The Golden Compass won....
