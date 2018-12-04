|
Paramount Pictures Germany: Bumblebee Movie Exclusive Fan Screening
Paramount Pictures Germany hosted an Exclusive Fan Screening of the Bumblebee movie yesterday in Berlin, and courtesy of their Facebook
page & Hailee Steinfeld’s social media
accounts we can share with you a video clip featuring Steinfeld, John Cena, director Travis Knight and several photos*of the event! Germany, thank you for turning out to the Exclusive Fan screening last night ! We had to open more theatres because so many of you showed up.*Shout out to everyone who waited in line. I LOVE YOU! 17 DAYS… #BumblebeeMovie Play the clip below and then join in the discussion » Continue Reading.
