Today, 10:32 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Buzzowrthy Bumblebee Fangry Concept Art By Ken Christiansen


Artist*Ken Christiansen,*via his*social media*channels,*have shared images of his concept art of the Transformers Buzzowrthy Bumblebee Fangry. This figure was included in the Target Exclusive*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Worlds Collide 4-pack. We have a look at the early idea of both alt and robot modes, basically a retool of Titans Return Grotusque. It’s good to notice that a gun was orignally considered for this figure, but it was not included in the final product. See the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Fangry Concept Art By Ken Christiansen appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



