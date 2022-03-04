Artist*Ken Christiansen,*via his*social media
channels
,*have shared images of his concept art of the Transformers Buzzowrthy Bumblebee Fangry. This figure was included in the Target Exclusive*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Worlds Collide 4-pack
. We have a look at the early idea of both alt and robot modes, basically a retool of Titans Return Grotusque. It’s good to notice that a gun was orignally considered for this figure, but it was not included in the final product. See the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
