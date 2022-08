Legacy Voyager Beast Wars Inferno Behind the Scenes

Hasbro Transformers designer Mark Maher has once again taken to his Instagram page with another behind the scenes breakdown of an upcoming Transformers figure. This time he’s taking a look at the much-anticipated Legacy Voyager Beast Wars Inferno! “Save the queen! The royalty commands it!!! Legacy Voyager class Inferno is ready to jet boost into your collection! . This fireant predacon is going to further complete your collection of Kingdoms (Beast Wars)Megatron?s army. I had the great pleasure of working with Takara Tomy?s amazingly talented Tomo san on this item. He really did an awesome job with this guy » Continue Reading. The post Legacy Voyager Beast Wars Inferno Behind the Scenes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM