Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Transformers Legends Web Comic/Manga Epilogue Now Online


Takara Tomy has uploaded the Epilogue of their Transformers Legends Web Comic/Manga on their official website. This 18-page epilogue appears to be the final chapter of the Legends web comic/manga after a run of 5 years and 53 issues. This story was real different (sometimes controversial) and brought characters from all the vast Transformers multiverse into one single story, and giving us some background for the new Legends characters and toys for the Japanese market. These final pages show most of the characters and their destiny after coming back to their respective universes and timelines.

