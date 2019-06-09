|
Takara Tomy Transformers Legends Web Comic/Manga Epilogue Now Online
Takara Tomy has uploaded the Epilogue of their*Transformers Legends Web Comic/Manga on their official website
. This 18-page epilogue appears to be the final chapter of the*Legends*web comic/manga after a run of 5 years and 53 issues. This story was real different (sometimes controversial) and brought characters from all the vast Transformers multiverse into one single story, and giving us some background for the new Legends characters and toys for the Japanese market. These final pages show most of the characters and their destiny after coming back to their respective universes and timelines. We can even spot some panel with » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Transformers Legends Web Comic/Manga Epilogue Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca