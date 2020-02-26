Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Queen Studios Collectibles New G1 and Transformers Live-Action Movies License


We have very promising news to share with you today. We have learned that*Queen Studios Collectibles, known by their top quality statues and busts, have acquired a new G1 and*Transformers Live-Action movies license. According to the information shared via Queen Studios Collectibles Facebook, they are planning on release products of the Transformers Live-Action Movie Series, Bumblebee Movie and even the classic G1 cartoon. We highly suggest you to check Queen Studios website to see some of their stunning products from other famous franchises. We are looking forward to see what they could offer for Transformers. Stay tuned &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Queen Studios Collectibles New G1 and Transformers Live-Action Movies License appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
