Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page TRU - June 1st-June 8th 25% off
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:14 PM   #1
Yonoid
Armada
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 629
TRU - June 1st-June 8th 25% off
http://flyers.smartcanucks.ca/canada...-to-8/single/1

doesn't indicate this time for items <$60
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

Want List:

Wave 5 TR except Leader and seaspray (on order)

Trade:

looking for tr Fort Max box. Have a chaos on velocitron box to trade
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:16 PM   #2
wervenom
Metroplex
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,932
Re: TRU - June 1st-June 8th 25% off
Beauty. Time for a price adjustment
wervenom is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:40 PM   #3
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
positivelyken's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,222
Re: TRU - June 1st-June 8th 25% off
I hope this includes the Velocitron set.
__________________


Check out my feedback thread!
positivelyken is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:54 PM   #4
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 15,696
Re: TRU - June 1st-June 8th 25% off
I hope we see TLK wave 2 toys!
__________________
Coming soon: Toyworld G1 Optimus Prime
Pascal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:17 PM   #5
RNSrobot
Animated
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,687
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: TRU - June 1st-June 8th 25% off
Annnnnd boom goes the Velocitron dynamite.
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

BEARDED DAD INDIE ROCK
Spotify | Bandcamp | YouTube | Soundcloud
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NEW OPEN BOX TRANSFORMERS Generations Fortress Maximus Figure $229.99
Transformers
KO Transformers ? AM Robotic Radio MIB (TS-558)
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Radio AM Robot (Blue) 100%
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Robot-Man X MOSC
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Blue Windcharger (Camaro)
Transformers
Takara Micro Change Series Transformers ? Red Bumblejumper (1500XG)
Transformers
Impossible Toys Custom Transformers ? Quint-04 (Executioner) MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:18 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.