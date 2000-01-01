Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TRU - June 1st-June 8th 25% off
Today, 10:14 PM
#
1
Yonoid
Armada
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 629
TRU - June 1st-June 8th 25% off
http://flyers.smartcanucks.ca/canada...-to-8/single/1
doesn't indicate this time for items <$60
Yonoid
Today, 10:16 PM
#
2
wervenom
Metroplex
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,932
Re: TRU - June 1st-June 8th 25% off
Beauty. Time for a price adjustment
wervenom
Today, 10:40 PM
#
3
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,222
Re: TRU - June 1st-June 8th 25% off
I hope this includes the Velocitron set.
positivelyken
Today, 10:54 PM
#
4
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 15,696
Re: TRU - June 1st-June 8th 25% off
I hope we see TLK wave 2 toys!
Pascal
Today, 11:17 PM
#
5
RNSrobot
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,687
Re: TRU - June 1st-June 8th 25% off
Annnnnd boom goes the Velocitron dynamite.
RNSrobot
