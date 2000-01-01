Today, 10:19 PM #1 GotBot Robot in Disguise Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 564 How to customize Transformers - Tips for Beginners

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BI5f_5HzvZ4 Okay, so I have shown off a number of customs over time, everything from my G1 inspired AOE Dinobots, to my Evasion Mode Optimus faceplate, to CW Bruticus, to Kup and Blurr and done a couple of commission pieces for people. For some time now, I have been asked by many to discuss customizing and what I do. First things first, my disclaimer, I cannot stress enough that the things I talk about here are really geared more towards beginners to moderate.I am very well aware, and they should be too, that there are tools, paints, techniques and equipment that can provide even more interesting results. However, if you have been curious about trying your hand at customizing and really don't want or don't have the money to make more substantial investments, these are a good way to test and build your skills. I talk about plastic cutting and shaving, glues, adhesives and clear nail polish, fixing joints and hinged with the ole floor polish fix, removing paint from clear plastic, the finickiness of silver paint and finally, since breaking the arm off my first custom painted FOC Jazz, show basically a beginning to end of him. There I talk about color mixing, if you need higher end paints or can get away with cheaper ones, what ones seem to work well for me, whether or not I need to take figures appart, if I use a primer or not or if I use a sealer or not. Anyway, again, there are those more advanced techniques that I appreciate and am often in awe over but here's an overview for the beginner. Who knows, maybe it will just be useful enough to set you on your way to some success of your own.

