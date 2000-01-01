Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Deciding which figures to sell
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:24 PM   #1
Hexxinq
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 80
Deciding which figures to sell
I need to cut down my collection, but given that I have a huge interest in Transformers, and some other collectibles, I do not want to sell all, or most of it.

Which figures would be ideal to sell (to sell first, or just to get rid of)

Older Generations figures (CW, TR, etc)
Newer Generations figures (Siege, Earthrise, etc)
Older Movieverse figures (Movie lineup figures, such as DotM figures or AoE figures)
Newer Movieverse figures (Studio Series)
Specialty/Masterpiece figures (Crossover figures such as Ectotron, or thirdparty included)

Ideally, I would want to try to collect remake figures and sell the previous version, such as DotM Shockwave, compared to Studio Series Shockwave, but also keep the figures that have multiple versions, such as Bumblebee having multiple vehicle designs.

Any sort of advice is appreciated.
Hexxinq is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Gnaw
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Red Alert
Transformers
Transformers G1 Megatron Walther P38 Robot Figure VINTAGE ORIGINAL TAKARA 1980s
Transformers
Transformers LG EX Magna Convoy MISB Ehobby NEW
Transformers
Transformers Sports Label Nike Free 7.0 - Optimus Prime & Megatron (MISB)
Transformers
FansToys Quietus (Masterpiece Cyclonus)
Transformers
COMBINER WARS SKYLYNX NISB TRANSFORMERS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.