Deciding which figures to sell
I need to cut down my collection, but given that I have a huge interest in Transformers, and some other collectibles, I do not want to sell all, or most of it.
Which figures would be ideal to sell (to sell first, or just to get rid of)
Older Generations figures (CW, TR, etc)
Newer Generations figures (Siege, Earthrise, etc)
Older Movieverse figures (Movie lineup figures, such as DotM figures or AoE figures)
Newer Movieverse figures (Studio Series)
Specialty/Masterpiece figures (Crossover figures such as Ectotron, or thirdparty included)
Ideally, I would want to try to collect remake figures and sell the previous version, such as DotM Shockwave, compared to Studio Series Shockwave, but also keep the figures that have multiple versions, such as Bumblebee having multiple vehicle designs.
Any sort of advice is appreciated.