Today, 05:05 PM #1 GotBot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 2,078 IDW Shattered Glass Comics Review (Issues 1-5 with Spoilers)



https://youtu.be/99CutF3bmT0 Something different today as I look at the complete IDW Transformers Shattered Glass story, issues 1 through 5. I have never been a fan of Transformers in comics (Despite loving comics and collecting them for many years) and I have not at all been any fan of IDW. BUT, I felt that as they are losing the license and I had this whole story, beginning to end AND since I love Shattered Glass, I owed it to myself to check this out. There is some good, bad and definitely ugly here. Spoilers herein too!

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

