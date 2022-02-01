Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page IDW Shattered Glass Comics Review (Issues 1-5 with Spoilers)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:05 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,078
IDW Shattered Glass Comics Review (Issues 1-5 with Spoilers)
Something different today as I look at the complete IDW Transformers Shattered Glass story, issues 1 through 5. I have never been a fan of Transformers in comics (Despite loving comics and collecting them for many years) and I have not at all been any fan of IDW. BUT, I felt that as they are losing the license and I had this whole story, beginning to end AND since I love Shattered Glass, I owed it to myself to check this out. There is some good, bad and definitely ugly here. Spoilers herein too!

https://youtu.be/99CutF3bmT0
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Snapper Complete
Transformers
Kultur R-19 Mastermind Creations Reformatted MMC Transformers Tarn
Transformers
Transformers Movie Screen Battles Last Stand Longarm 2007
Transformers
Transformers SKYWARP G1 MISSILE LAUNCHERS BOOKLET WINGS TECH SPECS Parts
Transformers
Transformers G1 SKY LYNX w/Box 1986 Vintage + Trading Cards
Transformers
Transformers Dark of the Moon DOTM Autobot Daredevil Squad Sam Witwicky Backfire
Transformers
Transformers Dark of the Moon DOTM Autobot Powerglide Complete With Instructions
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.