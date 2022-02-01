Something different today as I look at the complete IDW Transformers Shattered Glass story, issues 1 through 5. I have never been a fan of Transformers in comics (Despite loving comics and collecting them for many years) and I have not at all been any fan of IDW. BUT, I felt that as they are losing the license and I had this whole story, beginning to end AND since I love Shattered Glass, I owed it to myself to check this out. There is some good, bad and definitely ugly here. Spoilers herein too!
https://youtu.be/99CutF3bmT0