Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Cyberbattalion Optimus and Bumblebee as Canadian Tire Exclusives
Today, 03:37 PM
#
1
MapleMegatron
Titanium
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 1,212
Cyberbattalion Optimus and Bumblebee as Canadian Tire Exclusives
Hey, remember that cyber battalion line we never go in Canada? Its the one that includes the voyager shockwave people were paying $50 to get.
Well, saw them at canadian tire today for $30. They had leader Bumblebee and Optimus
MapleMegatron
Today, 03:52 PM
#
2
Supernova
Second star to the right
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: North Bay, ON
Posts: 1,097
Re: Cyberbattalion Optimus and Bumblebee as Canadian Tire Exclusives
Yeah, I saw those the other day as well. They had the 7" Authentics, too.
There were shelf tags for PotP voyagers, but hadn't put them out yet. I'm curious as to which wave they'll have.
Every expressed opinion is valid as long as that opinion is validly expressed.
Today, 04:08 PM
#
3
Traumahound
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 125
Re: Cyberbattalion Optimus and Bumblebee as Canadian Tire Exclusives
It's cool that these are showing up, but $30 is a
significant
markup over the original US price.
Traumahound
Today, 04:17 PM
#
4
mcmus
Animated
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,677
Re: Cyberbattalion Optimus and Bumblebee as Canadian Tire Exclusives
I saw the Jetfire one at Walgreen back in September and it was $19.99
