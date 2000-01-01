Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
MapleMegatron
Cyberbattalion Optimus and Bumblebee as Canadian Tire Exclusives
Hey, remember that cyber battalion line we never go in Canada? Its the one that includes the voyager shockwave people were paying $50 to get.

Well, saw them at canadian tire today for $30. They had leader Bumblebee and Optimus
Supernova
Re: Cyberbattalion Optimus and Bumblebee as Canadian Tire Exclusives
Yeah, I saw those the other day as well. They had the 7" Authentics, too.


There were shelf tags for PotP voyagers, but hadn't put them out yet. I'm curious as to which wave they'll have.
Traumahound
Re: Cyberbattalion Optimus and Bumblebee as Canadian Tire Exclusives
It's cool that these are showing up, but $30 is a significant markup over the original US price.
mcmus
Re: Cyberbattalion Optimus and Bumblebee as Canadian Tire Exclusives
I saw the Jetfire one at Walgreen back in September and it was $19.99
