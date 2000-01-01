Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Warden & Lord Scorpion
Today, 12:27 PM
Lucid Harbinger
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Montreal
Posts: 71
Warden & Lord Scorpion
Do anyone know how well Perfect Effect Warden and Iron Factory Lord Scorpion scale with each other? I haven't been able to find any kind of picture or video of them side-by side. Thanks!
Lucid Harbinger
Today, 12:33 PM
Longshot
Pretender
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 1,095
Re: Warden & Lord Scorpion
Warden is massive compared to Lord Scorpion.
Longshot
Today, 12:42 PM
PrimeCron
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 3,105
Re: Warden & Lord Scorpion
Do anyone know how well Perfect Effect Warden and Iron Factory Lord Scorpion scale with each other? I haven't been able to find any kind of picture or video of them side-by side. Thanks!
They don't scale together!! However both are great figures!!
PrimeCron
Today, 12:49 PM
Lucid Harbinger
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Montreal
Posts: 71
Re: Warden & Lord Scorpion
They don't scale together!! However both are great figures!!
Warden is massive compared to Lord Scorpion.
Thanks for the info! Has any Scorponok been released (or will be released) that does?
Lucid Harbinger
Today, 01:02 PM
PrimeCron
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 3,105
Re: Warden & Lord Scorpion
Thanks for the info! Has any Scorponok been released (or will be released) that does?
Yes! PE Warden and MasterMade Scorpion!
PrimeCron
