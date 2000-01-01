Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:27 PM   #1
Lucid Harbinger
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Montreal
Posts: 71
Warden & Lord Scorpion
Do anyone know how well Perfect Effect Warden and Iron Factory Lord Scorpion scale with each other? I haven't been able to find any kind of picture or video of them side-by side. Thanks!
Reply With Quote
Today, 12:33 PM   #2
Longshot
Pretender
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 1,095
Re: Warden & Lord Scorpion
Warden is massive compared to Lord Scorpion.
Reply With Quote
Today, 12:42 PM   #3
PrimeCron
Canadian Slag
PrimeCron's Ebay Auctions
PrimeCron's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 3,105
Re: Warden & Lord Scorpion
Quote:
Originally Posted by Lucid Harbinger View Post
Do anyone know how well Perfect Effect Warden and Iron Factory Lord Scorpion scale with each other? I haven't been able to find any kind of picture or video of them side-by side. Thanks!
They don't scale together!! However both are great figures!!
__________________
EYE FOR AN EYE!!!

Feedback link...
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=27458
Reply With Quote
Today, 12:49 PM   #4
Lucid Harbinger
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Montreal
Posts: 71
Re: Warden & Lord Scorpion
Quote:
Originally Posted by PrimeCron View Post
They don't scale together!! However both are great figures!!
Quote:
Originally Posted by Longshot View Post
Warden is massive compared to Lord Scorpion.
Thanks for the info! Has any Scorponok been released (or will be released) that does?
Reply With Quote
Today, 01:02 PM   #5
PrimeCron
Canadian Slag
PrimeCron's Ebay Auctions
PrimeCron's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 3,105
Re: Warden & Lord Scorpion
Quote:
Originally Posted by Lucid Harbinger View Post
Thanks for the info! Has any Scorponok been released (or will be released) that does?
Yes! PE Warden and MasterMade Scorpion!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: size.JPG Views: 3 Size: 75.2 KB ID: 39867  
__________________
EYE FOR AN EYE!!!

Feedback link...
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=27458
Reply With Quote
Reply

