Takara Tomy Next Generation Selects Teaser Abominus Incoming?
To our surprise, the official Takara Tomy Twitter
have shared a new teaser image of their next Generation Selects figure and it seems an abominable Decepticon combiner is coming. The tweet just shows a*silhouette with the message “Coming soon…”, but it seems pretty similar to the Power Of The Primes Abominus torso. Could this be a new cartoon-accurate Terrorcons gift set similar to what Takara already did with the new Generation Selects Volcanicus
? Your guess is as good as ours.
