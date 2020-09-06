Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Next Generation Selects Teaser  Abominus Incoming?


To our surprise, the official Takara Tomy Twitter have shared a new teaser image of their next Generation Selects figure and it seems an abominable Decepticon combiner is coming. The tweet just shows a*silhouette with the message "Coming soon…", but it seems pretty similar to the Power Of The Primes Abominus torso. Could this be a new cartoon-accurate Terrorcons gift set similar to what Takara already did with the new Generation Selects Volcanicus? Your guess is as good as ours. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates.

The post Takara Tomy Next Generation Selects Teaser  Abominus Incoming? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



