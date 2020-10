Takara Tomy Next Generation Selects Teaser – Abominus Incoming?

To our surprise, the official Takara Tomy Twitter have shared a new teaser image of their next Generation Selects figure and it seems an abominable Decepticon combiner is coming. The tweet just shows a*silhouette with the message "Coming soon…", but it seems pretty similar to the Power Of The Primes Abominus torso. Could this be a new cartoon-accurate Terrorcons gift set similar to what Takara already did with the new Generation Selects Volcanicus ? Your guess is as good as ours.