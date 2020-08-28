Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Toy Fair New York 2021: Planned For May 1-4 at Jacob K. Javits Center


TFW2005 member Fc203 sounds the news alert about updated plans for the 2021 edition of Toy Fair New York: We canvassed our primary audience of retail buyers and toy sellers to determine whether they want us to plan for a May 2021 tradeshow. They said yes! We heard from them that the first few days of May have high potential, and the timing is relevant to specialty, long-lead, and mass market retailers. May serves specialty in time for Q4 2021; is well-timed for long lead and mass to conduct or complete Spring/Summer 2022 line reviews; and may even offer &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toy Fair New York 2021: Planned For May 1-4 at Jacob K. Javits Center appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



