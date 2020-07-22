Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Murphy Puts Starscream On The Drawing Board


Artist Phil Murphy shared steps in his creative process via closeup final pencil detail and full color images of Starscream (and Marty) as they prepare to appear in a forthcoming issue of the Transformers x Back To The Future miniseries. Check out the artwork after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards!

The post IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Murphy Puts Starscream On The Drawing Board appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



