Today, 07:17 AM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,439
toysrus.ca discounts on TF's & free shipping
Check out the figures here -

http://www.toysrus.ca/family/index.j...deStore=TRUSCA

Free Shipping Nov.2-Nov 16th -

http://www.toysrus.ca/promo/index.jsp?id=141528436
Today, 07:30 AM   #2
Longshot
Robot Master
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 756
Re: toysrus.ca discounts on TF's & free shipping
Saweeett! Thanks for the heads up.
Re: toysrus.ca discounts on TF's & free shipping
Quote:
Originally Posted by Longshot View Post
Saweeett! Thanks for the heads up.
Np. Glad to help out.
