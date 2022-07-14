Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,587

Transformers Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus Additional Stock Images



Via eBay we have new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus. The next installment in the Shattered Glass collections is a retool and redeco of the Kingdom Leader Class Ultra Magnus mold now with an evil alternate head and an Energon sword, Energon axe, and Matrix of Leadership. We have a closer look at the blue core body and the interchangeable heads. This figure is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive in the US and it’s scheduled for release in October 1st, 2022. See all the images after the break and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



