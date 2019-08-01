Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege II Captains Omega
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,626
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege II Captains Omega


The Transformers Trading Card Game team welcomes Captains Omega Supreme and Jetfire to Wave 4, courtesy of the official Transformers social media accounts. Remember to visit our Omega Supreme and Jetfire galleries, then sound off on the 2005 boards!

The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege II Captains Omega Supreme and Jetfire appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
MIB Mastermind Creations R-13 Spartan (aka Autobot Impactor) Transformers
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Transformers Vintage G1 Reissue Soundwave & Condor Cassette Buzzsaw
Transformers
G1 Japanese Transformers - Victory Leo, Star Saber Giftset MIB 100%
Transformers
X-Transbots MM-VIII Arkose Transformers Masterpiece Beachcomber
Transformers
KO Knock-Off Transformers Masterpiece Lot KO
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Lot - Superion, Menasor, Bruticus, more!
Transformers
Transformers Timelines OVER-RUN & RUNAMUCK
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:45 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.