Transformers The Movie composer Vince Dicola to attend TFcon DC 2019

TFcon is happy to announce that*Transformers The Movie composer*Vince Dicola*will be a guest at TFcon DC 2019. He will be attending all weekend signing for fans.* Vince Dicola is presented by* The Chosen Prime . DC AREA TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop America’s Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention – full details and tickets now online at* https://www.tfcon.com/tickets Special guests include*Dan Gilvezan the voices of G1*Bumblebee, Goldbug, Hot Spot, Outback, Rollbar, Scamper, Skids and Snapdragon as well as*Paul Eiding*the voices of*Perceptor*and*Quintesson, as well » Continue Reading. The post Transformers The Movie composer Vince Dicola to attend TFcon DC 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM