Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Siege Red Wing: Any news on a Canadian release?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:53 PM   #1
The Nemesis
Generation 1
The Nemesis's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2019
Location: Langley, British Columbia
Posts: 22
Siege Red Wing: Any news on a Canadian release?
I've seen multiple reports that Red Wing will be available here in Canada at some point, but those reports have conflicted about whether it'd be sold through Toys R Us or EB Games.


So I'm wondering what, if anything, the most recent news is. I don't want to have to figure out a way to get one from a Target (given that the closest one is HOURS away from me and I can't exactly easily secure a Red Card), but I also don't want to hold out hope for a Canadian release only to be left with nothing once Target is out of stock.
The Nemesis is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Iron Factory EX-16H Pink Assassin 3rd Party Transformers CW Hunter Arcee
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2016 Exclusive Combiner Wars Dawn of the Predacus MIB (xtra)
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2016 Dawn of the Predacus Attendee Terrorsaur Beast Wars
Transformers
Transformers Loose Lot (6 Legends, 3 Deluxes, & 2 Voyager)
Transformers
TFC HERCULES (Transformers DEVASTATOR) Loose,+ RAGE OF HERCULES included
Transformers
1984 HASBRO TRANS FORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME TOY & BOX
Transformers
Iron Factory Pink Assassin Arcee 3rd Party Transformers

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:51 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.