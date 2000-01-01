Today, 09:53 PM #1 The Nemesis Generation 1 Join Date: Aug 2019 Location: Langley, British Columbia Posts: 22 Siege Red Wing: Any news on a Canadian release? I've seen multiple reports that Red Wing will be available here in Canada at some point, but those reports have conflicted about whether it'd be sold through Toys R Us or EB Games.





So I'm wondering what, if anything, the most recent news is. I don't want to have to figure out a way to get one from a Target (given that the closest one is HOURS away from me and I can't exactly easily secure a Red Card), but I also don't want to hold out hope for a Canadian release only to be left with nothing once Target is out of stock.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

