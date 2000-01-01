|
Siege Red Wing: Any news on a Canadian release?
I've seen multiple reports that Red Wing will be available here in Canada at some point, but those reports have conflicted about whether it'd be sold through Toys R Us or EB Games.
So I'm wondering what, if anything, the most recent news is. I don't want to have to figure out a way to get one from a Target (given that the closest one is HOURS away from me and I can't exactly easily secure a Red Card), but I also don't want to hold out hope for a Canadian release only to be left with nothing once Target is out of stock.