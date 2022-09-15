Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,914

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Flex Changers Toyline Discovered



We have with us, a brand new toyline listing for*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts movie. Known as Flex Changers, the 1st Wave will feature Cheetor and Nightbird. Additional details: Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Flex Changers Cheetor (Hasbro Code:*F4639) Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Flex Changers Nightbird*(Hasbro Code:*F4638) Not much else is known about the line, but Hasbro’s recent push for their Bend & Flex line may imply that this is the Transformers variation of the same. Stick with TFW2005 as we learn more about this new line. News Post Image: Hasbro’s Bend & Flex Ironman



