evenstaves
POTP Rippersnapper QA issue
Did anyone else have issues with Rippersnapper's robot legs folding up into his shark mode?

The two blue tabs that the robot legs' lower "boot" shells use to click together into place for the robot mode.
When converting to shark mode, those tabs nest inside a small groove inside the shell, but my copy of the fig, the tabs are too big for the groove they are supposed to nest in. The shell couldn't close on the folded-in legs, constantly just flopping open.

I had to bust out the exacto-knife and shave off a slight millimetre or two, holds together fine now.
WereDragon EX
Re: POTP Rippersnapper QA issue
It's addressed on this page of the Alberta Sightings thread. http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...1934&page=1261 Basically, a botched running change has caused the issue. One of those cases where a running change made a figure objectively worse than it was before.
