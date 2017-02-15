Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,000

Titans Return does giftsets with the Speed pack?



Rumors have been circulating for a while of Titans Return going down the Combiner Wars route of giftsets to prolong the line and offer up more characters, and the latest reports of a SKU in Canadian Toys R Us systems seems to clinch this one as a reality. The reported SKU is*290858, carrying a price of $149.99 CAN, analogous with the price of Combiner Wars boxed sets in Canada. The SKU’s text gives the sets name as*EX-Generations SRS Pack 1 Speed. For those following, this is one of a number of leaks posted last year by the Transmissions podcast –



