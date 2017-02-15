Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,000

Transformers The Last Knight Voice Changer Helmet released in New Zealand



We’ve got a report that the new Optimus Prime role play helmet has been sighted at retail in New Zealand. TFW2005 member ssjkazer reports the sighting, along with a suitably high pricetag of $149 NZ. More importantly though this marks another region which is gearing up for the impending movie onslaught – by which we mean the merchandising deluge, not the Decepticon who features in the new movie.



We've got a report that the new Optimus Prime role play helmet has been sighted at retail in New Zealand. TFW2005 member ssjkazer reports the sighting, along with a suitably high pricetag of $149 NZ. More importantly though this marks another region which is gearing up for the impending movie onslaught – by which we mean the merchandising deluge, not the Decepticon who features in the new movie.

