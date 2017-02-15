Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Rumor: Tokyo Toy Show exclusive Black Convoy coming?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:32 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,000
Rumor: Tokyo Toy Show exclusive Black Convoy coming?


Another Tokyo Toy Show, another Black Convoy in the Transformers Legends EX line. That’s the rumor we have for you here. Malaysian store Toonshoppe has sent out an email soliciting a new Tokyo Toy Show exclusive. The name is given as LG-EX Black Convoy with a release of late June. If this feels like deja vu, don’t worry, as we saw this two years ago year with the release of the Reveal the Shield mold as a Black Convoy, also as a Tokyo Toy Show exclusive. Takara-Tomy seems to have a habit of offering Black Convoys as Tokyo Toy Show &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rumor: Tokyo Toy Show exclusive Black Convoy coming? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro TRANSFORMERS ALT-MODES SERIES 1 Wholesale Display Box 24 FIGURES NEW
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus Cerebros
Transformers
Takatoku Baxinger DX Transforming Robot in Original Box
Transformers
MICRO MAN MICRO CHANGE SERIES CAMERA-ROBO-3 ROBOTS TRANSFORM INTO A CAMERA
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Motorvator Flame MISB
Transformers
G1 Masterforce Transformers ? Japanese Pretender Metalhawk
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-6 Thundercracker Takara Tomy
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:39 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.