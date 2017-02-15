Another Tokyo Toy Show, another Black Convoy in the Transformers Legends EX line. That’s the rumor we have for you here. Malaysian store Toonshoppe has sent out an email soliciting a new Tokyo Toy Show exclusive. The name is given as LG-EX Black Convoy with a release of late June. If this feels like deja vu, don’t worry, as we saw this two years ago year with the release of the Reveal the Shield mold as a Black Convoy, also as a Tokyo Toy Show exclusive. Takara-Tomy seems to have a habit of offering Black Convoys as Tokyo Toy Show » Continue Reading.
