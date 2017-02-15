Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,000

Rumor: Tokyo Toy Show exclusive Black Convoy coming?



More... Another Tokyo Toy Show, another Black Convoy in the Transformers Legends EX line. That’s the rumor we have for you here. Malaysian store Toonshoppe has sent out an email soliciting a new Tokyo Toy Show exclusive. The name is given as LG-EX Black Convoy with a release of late June. If this feels like deja vu, don’t worry, as we saw this two years ago year with the release of the Reveal the Shield mold as a Black Convoy, also as a Tokyo Toy Show exclusive. Takara-Tomy seems to have a habit of offering Black Convoys as Tokyo Toy Show » Continue Reading. The post Rumor: Tokyo Toy Show exclusive Black Convoy coming? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

