Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Northmen Collectibles - not impressed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:16 PM   #1
RNSrobot
Nexus Maximus
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 2,032
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Northmen Collectibles - not impressed
So I preordered Swoop and Ricochet last DECEMBER from Northmen Collectibles. Support a Canadian store, get a good price, okay. Sounds good.

As has been reported elsewhere, the preorder (due February) has still not come in. There is no info. I feel for them, as they are apparently at the mercy of Hasbro distro.

So I and my friends finally decided to cancel the preorder (which was required to be fully paid for to preorder).

They deducted a 15% as "per store policy."

I appreciate that this is a policy. I don't appreciate that they are dinging me all this money for a product we paid for EIGHT MONTHS AGO and they have not been able to make it happen or find any information whatsoever. On a preorder.

I'm really unimpressed with this way of doing business. After all this crap you want to take money from us? I plan to call them later and argue over it. It was a large-ish order.

I'm not telling anybody what to do. Not gonna say any "DON'T SHOP THERE WAAAAAH" bullshit. But I am gonna share my experience to let you know. Wish we'd gotten Swoop/Ricochet through more reputable and reliable sources.

Cheers.
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:32 PM   #2
Banshee
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 171
Re: Northmen Collectibles - not impressed
The 15% is unacceptable. Thanks for the heads up.

I also canceled my Ricochet order earlier this summer, but from CMD Store. They also had distribution issues. There was no fuss and they were super courteous.
Banshee is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:44 PM   #3
Pgianos
Alternator
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 920
Re: Northmen Collectibles - not impressed
Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot View Post
So I preordered Swoop and Ricochet last DECEMBER from Northmen Collectibles. Support a Canadian store, get a good price, okay. Sounds good.

As has been reported elsewhere, the preorder (due February) has still not come in. There is no info. I feel for them, as they are apparently at the mercy of Hasbro distro.

So I and my friends finally decided to cancel the preorder (which was required to be fully paid for to preorder).

They deducted a 15% as "per store policy."

I appreciate that this is a policy. I don't appreciate that they are dinging me all this money for a product we paid for EIGHT MONTHS AGO and they have not been able to make it happen or find any information whatsoever. On a preorder.

I'm really unimpressed with this way of doing business. After all this crap you want to take money from us? I plan to call them later and argue over it. It was a large-ish order.

I'm not telling anybody what to do. Not gonna say any "DON'T SHOP THERE WAAAAAH" bullshit. But I am gonna share my experience to let you know. Wish we'd gotten Swoop/Ricochet through more reputable and reliable sources.

Cheers.
Bro I hear you .. basically to summarize you ordered in good will they unfortunately could not fulfill the order within a timely manner (what is timely is debatable but I think 6 months is more than reasonable). They need to reimburse you all your money and take it up with their supplier. End of story.
Pgianos is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Season 2 Transformers - Autobot Jetfire 100%
Transformers
Original 1984 G1 Transformers TOPSPIN in box! STILL FACTORY SEALED! - MISB MOC
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:59 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.