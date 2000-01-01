|
Northmen Collectibles - not impressed
So I preordered Swoop and Ricochet last DECEMBER from Northmen Collectibles. Support a Canadian store, get a good price, okay. Sounds good.
As has been reported elsewhere, the preorder (due February) has still not come in. There is no info. I feel for them, as they are apparently at the mercy of Hasbro distro.
So I and my friends finally decided to cancel the preorder (which was required to be fully paid for to preorder).
They deducted a 15% as "per store policy."
I appreciate that this is a policy. I don't appreciate that they are dinging me all this money for a product we paid for EIGHT MONTHS AGO and they have not been able to make it happen or find any information whatsoever. On a preorder.
I'm really unimpressed with this way of doing business. After all this crap you want to take money from us? I plan to call them later and argue over it. It was a large-ish order.
I'm not telling anybody what to do. Not gonna say any "DON'T SHOP THERE WAAAAAH" bullshit. But I am gonna share my experience to let you know. Wish we'd gotten Swoop/Ricochet through more reputable and reliable sources.
Cheers.