Via Autobase Aichi*we have information and images of a new*Hasbro China Exclusive Legacy Menasor/Stunticons Multipack. According to Hasbro China Tmall listing*this pack contains all five Legacy Stunticons in the same individual boxes but they are also offering a big single box featuring Menasor art and a Menasor enamel pin as special bonus. Both the big box and pin are limited to the first 100 orders. See the official pics and some in-hand images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#160;

