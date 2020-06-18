|
115 Utopia YYW-06 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-51 DOTM Soundwave
Third party company*115-Utopia on Weibo
*have shared images of their new*YYW-06 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-51 DOTM Soundwave. This new kit consists of: 1 chest piece 2 leg fillers 2 laser guns As usual, easy to install and use. A great alternative to improve DOTM Soundwave for your Studio Series collection. We still have no concrete information on price, but this kit should be out any time soon. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
