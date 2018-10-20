|
Transformers voice actor Arlene Banas to attend TFcon Chicago 2018
TFcon is happy to announce that*Arlene Banas*will be a guest at the 2018 convention in Chicago. Known to Transformers fans as the voice of*Carly Witwicky*in Transformers Generation 1, Ms. Banas will be appearing all weekend meeting with attendees. Arlene Banas is presented by*Robot Kingdom
. TFcon Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention
*returns to the Chicago, IL area the weekend of October 26th to October 28th, 2018. TFcon USA will take place at the*Crowne Plaza Chicago OHare Hotel & Conference Center*in Rosemont, IL with special guests*BUD DAVIS*(the voices of Generation 1 Dirge, Metroplex and Predaking) and*STEPHEN KEENER*(the voices of Generation » Continue Reading.
