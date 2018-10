Canada Cineplex Community Day Features Transformers: The Last Knight For Free

We have some interesting news for Canadian fans. Cineplex is hosting their * Community Day next week on Saturday October 27, 2018. This*an event that gives the community the chance to watch past movies on the big screen for free. This time, Transformers: The Last Knight is one of the movies. Concession stand snacks start from $2.50 and all proceeds go to the WE Charity . If you live in Canada and want to spend some time at the theater with Transformers and friends for a good cause, this is your chance. You can check the participant locations and the full » Continue Reading. The post Canada Cineplex Community Day Features Transformers: The Last Knight For Free appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM