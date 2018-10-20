Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,285
Canada Cineplex Community Day Features Transformers: The Last Knight For Free


We have some interesting news for Canadian fans. Cineplex is hosting their*Community Day next week on Saturday October 27, 2018. This*an event that gives the community the chance to watch past movies on the big screen for free. This time, Transformers: The Last Knight is one of the movies. Concession stand snacks start from $2.50 and all proceeds go to the WE Charity. If you live in Canada and want to spend some time at the theater with Transformers and friends for a good cause, this is your chance. You can check the participant locations and the full &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Canada Cineplex Community Day Features Transformers: The Last Knight For Free appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 08:05 PM   #2
The7thParallel
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,719
Re: Canada Cineplex Community Day Features Transformers: The Last Knight For Free
I like that it’s for charity.
Today, 08:16 PM   #3
joshimus
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 4,174
Re: Canada Cineplex Community Day Features Transformers: The Last Knight For Free
Sounds more like a punishment...and I even enjoy some parts of TLK
