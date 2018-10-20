|
Canada Cineplex Community Day Features Transformers: The Last Knight For Free
We have some interesting news for Canadian fans. Cineplex is hosting their*
Community Day next week on Saturday October 27, 2018. This*an event that gives the community the chance to watch past movies on the big screen for free. This time, Transformers: The Last Knight is one of the movies. Concession stand snacks start from $2.50 and all proceeds go to the WE Charity
. If you live in Canada and want to spend some time at the theater with Transformers and friends for a good cause, this is your chance. You can check the participant locations and the full » Continue Reading.
