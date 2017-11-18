Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:41 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Power of the Primes Wave 1 Legends Slash Found at US Retail


Thanks to Twitter user Frere Barrett for the heads up on this one. The user reports finding Wave 1 Legends Dinobot Slash at his local Target in Maryland. Exciting news as we lead into the holiday season and kick off a new line of Generations Transformers. He also provides us with the DPCI number for the Legends assortment of Power of the Prime figures –**087-06-5849 Happy Hunting!

The post Power of the Primes Wave 1 Legends Slash Found at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



