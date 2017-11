Power of the Primes Wave 1 Legends Slash Found at US Retail

Thanks to Twitter user Frere Barrett for the heads up on this one. The user reports finding Wave 1 Legends Dinobot Slash at his local Target in Maryland. Exciting news as we lead into the holiday season and kick off a new line of Generations Transformers. He also provides us with the DPCI number for the Legends assortment of Power of the Prime figures –**087-06-5849 Happy Hunting!