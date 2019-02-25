|
Transformers Trading Card Game ? Devastator Deck Box Images
Via an article on ICv2.com
*we have images of the amazing*Devastator Deck Box*which is part of the new Rise Of The Combiners Expansion Wave 2*of the Transformers Trading Card Game. The Transformers TCG: Devastator Deck contains all the cards one player needs to field the Constructicon team and combine them to form Devastator, the six Constructicons and the battle card Constructicon Enigma needed to combine into the towering Decepticon warrior. Additionally, the box also contains a rules sheet and counters. It’s good to notice that Devastator will be a standalone deck product, and it’s expected to hit shelves on » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Trading Card Game – Devastator Deck Box Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/