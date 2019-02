Transformers Trading Card Game ? Devastator Deck Box Images

Via an article on ICv2.com *we have images of the amazing*Devastator Deck Box*which is part of the new Rise Of The Combiners Expansion Wave 2*of the Transformers Trading Card Game. The Transformers TCG: Devastator Deck contains all the cards one player needs to field the Constructicon team and combine them to form Devastator, the six Constructicons and the battle card Constructicon Enigma needed to combine into the towering Decepticon warrior. Additionally, the box also contains a rules sheet and counters. It's good to notice that Devastator will be a standalone deck product, and it's expected to hit shelves on