Shockwave Lab SL-45 LED Matrix Unit for Siege Voyager Optimus Prime
Shockwave Lab, via their Weibo account
, have uploaded images of their next upgrade kit:*SL-45 LED Matrix Unit for Siege Voyager Optimus Prime. This is a very nice LED Matrix unit to the placed in the empty space inside Optimus Prime’s chest. It also integrates well in the alt mode. Small and as easy to install as just place it inside the figure. This is the third LED kit upgrade by Shockwave Lab, following the*SL-44 LED Upgrade Kit For Masterpiece Movie MPM-05 Barricade
and the*SL-43 LED Upgrade Kit For Titans Return Trypticon
we reported before. We still have » Continue Reading.
