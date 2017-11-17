Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Legends LG-EX God Ginrai In-package Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,257
Legends LG-EX God Ginrai In-package Images


Coming in via site sponsor Robot Kingdom are in-package images of the Legends LG-EX God Ginrai exclusive set! This set will feature*Godbomber and Ginrai*along with the*Titanmaster duo of Minerva and Cab.* One of our earlier reports showed this being delayed by a few weeks, but perhaps the in-package images is a bit of good luck for a quicker release. Check out the images after the jump and share in the discussion thread if you’re picking this up!

The post Legends LG-EX God Ginrai In-package Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1985 Transformers Autobot Defense Base Omega Supreme w/ box
Transformers
1984 unopened TRANSFORMER Autobot Commander OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
transformers fixit rid legion class deluxe prime robot diguise mini con
Transformers
Transformers DOTM Dark of the Moon Ironhide Leader Class Figure New
Transformers
Transformers DOTM Dark of the Moon Optimus Prime Jetwing Figure Supreme New
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot - Soundwave Jetfire Slag Dinobot Cliff Jumper
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-12 Autobot Lambor (Sideswipe)

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:30 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.