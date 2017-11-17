Coming in via site sponsor Robot Kingdom
are in-package images of the Legends LG-EX God Ginrai exclusive set! This set will feature*Godbomber and Ginrai*along with the*Titanmaster duo of Minerva and Cab.* One of our earlier reports
showed this being delayed by a few weeks, but perhaps the in-package images is a bit of good luck for a quicker release. Check out the images after the jump and share in the discussion thread if you’re picking this up!
.
