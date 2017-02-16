Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,010
International Sightings ? Russia and France Get Some Drops!


A couple international sightings today – Russia have some new RID figures including Legion Springload, Combiner Force Grimlock (packaging variant), Warrior Stormshot, Blastwave, Drift and Starscream, Crash Combiners 2 pack Strongarm and Optimus, Sideswipe and Bumblebee, and Bumblebee and Stuntwing. Check pics and details here courtesy of 2005 Boards member Sovietbot. Over in Europe, France gets Titans Return Sixshot! A great score since they've been light on the Leader class figures there. You can see pics and details here thanks to 2005 Boards member transform75.

The post International Sightings – Russia and France Get Some Drops! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



