A couple international sightings today – Russia have some new RID figures including Legion Springload, Combiner Force Grimlock (packaging variant), Warrior Stormshot, Blastwave, Drift and Starscream, Crash Combiners 2 pack Strongarm and Optimus, Sideswipe and Bumblebee, and Bumblebee and Stuntwing. Check pics and details here
courtesy of 2005 Boards member Sovietbot. Over in Europe, France gets Titans Return Sixshot! A great score since they’ve been light on the Leader class figures there. You can see pics and details here
