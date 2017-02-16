Shout! Factory have put up a listing for their latest Robots in Disguise DVD
. The next DVD release for the series covers the pair of two-part episodes for Season 2 of the show – season premiere Overloaded, and mid-season finale Decepticon Island. It’s another DVD of random episodes, out of sequence from the series, making it hard to build up a complete series collection. However, for those interested, the DVD is set to arrive at the end of May 2017.
The post Robots in Disguise Overload & Decepticon Island DVD
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...