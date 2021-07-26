Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super 7 ReAction Transformers Cyberchrome Optimus Prime Found At Target


Thanks to 2005 Board member*Dilbertron*for sharing in our board his sighting of a new*Super 7 ReAction Transformers Cyberchrome Optimus Prime at Target. This is a new variant of the ReAction Optimus Prime now featuring a metallic finish. It was found at Target in*Target in Indianapolis, Indiana for $17.99. As with other ReAction Transformers variants, this is likely to be a Target exclusive item. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!

The post Super 7 ReAction Transformers Cyberchrome Optimus Prime Found At Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



