Super 7 ReAction Transformers Cyberchrome Optimus Prime Found At Target
Thanks to 2005 Board member*Dilbertron*for sharing in our board his sighting of a new*Super 7 ReAction Transformers Cyberchrome Optimus Prime at Target. This is a new variant of the ReAction Optimus Prime now featuring a metallic finish. It was found at Target in*Target in Indianapolis, Indiana for $17.99. As with other ReAction Transformers variants
, this is likely to be a Target exclusive item. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!
