Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Generations Book 2022 Amazon Listing & Release Date
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,832
Transformers Generations Book 2022 Amazon Listing & Release Date


Via Amazon Japan we can confirm that a new*Transformers Generations Book 2022 edition is coming. The new Amazon Japan listing indicates that it will released in a mook format (similar to a magazine but sold in bookstores for long periods) by publisher Hero-X. It’s up for pre-order for 3300 Yen ($28.65 approximately) with a tentative release date in June 1st, 2022. While we still have no cover image (the featured image on this news post is used just as a reference) or complete details about the content, there’s a small description in the listing (via Google translate): “A &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generations Book 2022 Amazon Listing & Release Date appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G2 Transformers Lot Double Clutch Complete Ironhide Highbeam
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Rattrap Damaged Incomplete
Transformers
Fanstoys Fans Toys FT-31A Roadking Transformers Masterpiece MP Motormaster Misb
Transformers
Transformers
USED COMPLETE JETFIRE Transformers Generations Leader Class Action Figure
Transformers
USED COMPLETE ASTROTRAIN Transformers Titans Return Voyager Class Action Figure
Transformers
USED COMPLETE WINDCHARGER Combiner Wars Transformers Legends Class Action Figure
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:20 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.