I've decided to sell my Transformers Subscription Service 4.0 and 5.0 sets. I'd like to sell each of them as sets (4.0 as a set, 5.0 as a set), if possible, and this is my last gasp to give it a go before breaking them up.



These were purchased directly by me when they came out from TFCC and I'm the sole owner. They've been transformed a few times, otherwise displayed behind glass. I still have the original shipping boxes, foam, instructions and cards (all sealed - I already knew how to transform from the CW molds).



TFSS 4.0 was the set to make Thunder Mayhem, plus 6.0 and 7.0 had Bluestreak and Impactor. All were based on Combiner Wars Molds. Needlenose (with Sunbeam and Zputty (Zigzag) double targetmasters)

Grabuge (Ruckus)

Spinister (with Shrute (Hairsplitter) and Singe double targetmasters)

Windsweeper

Bludgeon

Impactor

Bluestreak TFSS 5.0 was the set to make Wreckage (although I guess you need some of 4.0 to make the final official version with Impactor). Plus they had Double Pretenders of Optimus and Megatron. It was the last year so every box was double packed. Honestly there's a crazy number of figures in this one with the smaller bonus figures included. Fractyl (with Scorponok)

Lifeline (with Quickslinger)

Double Pretender Optimus Prime (with Hi-Q)

Double Pretender Megatron (with Spacewarp)

Toxitron

Counterpunch

Shattered Glass Starscream I have posted a couple of pics but I have a lots more pics available.



I haven't decided on firm prices yet for TFW, so I'll consider reasonable offers. Shipping is extra. But I really want to sell them as sets. I'll give it a go for a little while before breaking them up.



