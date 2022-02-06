Via*Alvin Spyder TF on YouTube
*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-77 Deluxe Transformers: N.E.S.T. Bumblebee. This figure is a metallic gray redeco of Studio Series SS-57 Offroad Bumblebee also featuring N.E.S.T logos. He also comes with a running Sam Witwicky figurine (originally included with SS-74 ROTF Bumblebee). We have a closer look at this figure in alt and robot mode and we can spot the new shiny deco and logos added to this release. This figure is now scheduled for release in April 2022 and you can still pre-order it via » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Studio Series SS-77 Deluxe Transformers: N.E.S.T. Bumblebee In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...