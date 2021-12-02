Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,531

Possible First Look at New Beast Wars Buzzsaw Figure?



Currently making the rounds on the net is a photo of what seems to be a new Beast Wars Buzzsaw figure. As with the original it is a reuse of the (Kingdom) Waspinator mold with a new head sculpt – that of the “normal” robot head rather than the mutant one. The image shows him only in robot mode, and he is quite mistransformed to boot, although he overall appears to be decently accurate to the aforementioned original figure. As stated we still have no official word on this photo’s legitimacy, nor how it will be released if it is



