Hot on the heels of our first US sighting of the highly anticipated*Transformers Kingdom Voyager Blaster & Eject, now we have some in-hand images of the figures courtesy of 2005 Boards member*LoneDragon. Blaster proves to be a great representation of G1 Blaster in both mold and colors. As we can see from the images he’s a bit taller than Soundwave and a bit shorter than Optimus Prime. We also ahve some shots of his partner Eject who us a nice improvement over Micromaster Frenzy/Rumble mold now featuring elbows. See the images after the break and the sound off on the » Continue Reading.
