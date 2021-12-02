Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,531

Transformers Kingdom Voyager Blaster & Eject In-Hand Images



Hot on the heels of our first US sighting of the highly anticipated*Transformers Kingdom Voyager Blaster & Eject, now we have some in-hand images of the figures courtesy of 2005 Boards member*LoneDragon. Blaster proves to be a great representation of G1 Blaster in both mold and colors. As we can see from the images he’s a bit taller than Soundwave and a bit shorter than Optimus Prime. We also ahve some shots of his partner Eject who us a nice improvement over Micromaster Frenzy/Rumble mold now featuring elbows. See the images after the break and the sound off on the



